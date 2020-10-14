Gold prices dropped on Tuesday, as the dollar gained traction paving the way for lower gold prices. The Bond markets in the United States reopened after closing on Monday as despite lower yields gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Outlook – Struggling to Break Resistance, Sentiment Remains Negative - October 14, 2020
- Gold Price Forecast: Gold Retesting Breakout - October 14, 2020
- Gold Price Prediction – Gold Eases Rejecting the Latest Breakout - October 14, 2020