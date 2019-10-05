Gold prices moved sideways edging higher on Friday, as the payroll report had enough positive information to keep the dollar stable. The dollar moved lower on Thursday following a much softer than …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Prediction – Gold Edges Higher Despite Mixed Employment Report - October 5, 2019
- American Bullion CEO Reiterates Gold’s $2,000/oz. Price Potential - October 4, 2019
- Gold Prices Slip but Regain $1,500 Level as Weak Data Attract Safe-Haven Demand - October 4, 2019