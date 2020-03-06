Gold Price Prediction – Gold Hits Fresh 7-Year Highs

Gold prices broke out as the 10-year yield tumbled to make fresh lows. The 10-year yield hit a yield of .897, as investors baked in a 50-basis point interest rate cut when the Fed meets again in …
