Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday and continue to trade sideways. The cup and saucer continuation pattern that was in place has now been replaced with choppy price action which points to further …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Prediction – Gold Prices Consolidate Following Mixed Jobs Data - February 12, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold flat as risk sentiment improves on slowing virus threat - February 11, 2020
- Gold flat as risk sentiment improves on slowing virus threat - February 11, 2020