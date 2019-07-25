Gold Price Prediction – Gold Rebounds Despite Soft PMI Data

Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday ahead of Thursday ECB announcement on monetary policy. Softer than expected July EU PMI data could lead the ECB down a path toward additional monetary …
