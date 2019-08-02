Gold Price Prediction – Gold Rebounds on Trump Trade Tariff Announcement

Gold prices whipsawed higher, initially moving lower but rising following surprise tariffs announced by President Trump on Thursday. Prices surged to the July highs and are poised to break out. …
