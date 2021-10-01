Gold prices rebounded for a second consecutive trading session but still remain in a bear flag pattern. This pattern is a continuation event that pauses before it refreshes lower. Resistance is seen …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Top Stories This Week: Uranium’s Price Potential, How Gold Could Hit US$3,000 - October 1, 2021
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices as the Dollar Drops - October 1, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD braces to $1,750 ahead of the weekend - October 1, 2021