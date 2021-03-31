Gold prices moved lower on Tuesday as the dollar gained traction, breaking out to a fresh 4-month high. Since gold is quoted in U.S. dollars, a strong dollar makes gold prices more expensive in other …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Prediction – Prices Break Down as Momentum Turns Negative
Gold prices moved lower on Tuesday as the dollar gained traction, breaking out to a fresh 4-month high. Since gold is quoted in U.S. dollars, a strong dollar makes gold prices more expensive in other …