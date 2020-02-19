Gold prices broke out, to fresh 7-year highs as concerns over declining growth do to the coronavirus buoyed the yellow metal. The rally in gold comes despite a surge in the US dollar to fresh …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Break out to Fresh 7-Year Highs - February 18, 2020
- Why These Gold Stocks Surged Today, and What Every Investor Needs to Know - February 18, 2020
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Break Barriers - February 18, 2020