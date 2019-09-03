Gold Price Prediction – Prices Close a Fresh 6-Year Highs

Gold prices broke out on Tuesday, as traders came back to work looking for an alternative currency. Geopolitics and safe haven status continue to drive gold prices in conjunction with the dollar.
