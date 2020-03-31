Gold Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate and are Poised to Refresh Higher

Gold prices moved lower on Monday but continued to form a bull pendant pattern. Target resistance on the yellow metal is seen near the March highs at 1,700. Support is seen near the 50-day moving …
