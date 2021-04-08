Gold prices consolidated on Wednesday, after rising for two consecutive trading sessions to start the week. The dollar rebounded after testing lower levels which halted the upward momentum in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate as the Dollar Gains Traction - April 8, 2021
- Gold prices fall on Thursday after rising to one-month high in previous session; MCX silver slumps - April 8, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates around $1,735 level, Powell’s speech awaited - April 8, 2021