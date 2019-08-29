Gold Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate Despite Rising Geopolitical Risks

Gold prices remained buoyed on Wednesday despite a rising dollar and falling US yields. German yields continued to fall at a faster pace than US rates. The Bund hit an all-time low on Wednesday …
