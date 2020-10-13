Gold prices moved sideways edging lower on Monday, as the dollar continues to trading under pressure. The Bond markets in the United States were closed on Monday in observance of the Columbus Day …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold slips from 3-wk high on prospect of limited U.S. stimulus - October 12, 2020
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate Following Friday’s Breakout - October 12, 2020
- Google’s $130 Nest Thermostat has the lowest price yet - October 12, 2020