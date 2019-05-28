Gold prices were nearly unchanged on Monday likely due to the US Memorial Day holiday. US markets were closed, which kept the dollar in check and US yields stable. The EU held elections from Thursday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold eases from one-week high as dollar nudges up - May 27, 2019
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate Over US Holiday - May 27, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold eases from 1-week high as dollar nudges up - May 27, 2019