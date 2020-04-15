Gold Price Prediction – Prices Continue to Rally Breaking Out to Fresh 7-year Highs

Gold prices surged higher continuing to hit 7-year highs and poised to test target resistance near the August 2012 highs near 1,791. Support on the yellow metal is seen near the March highs at 1,703.
