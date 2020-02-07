Gold prices moved higher on Thursday, despite a continued rally in the US dollar. The dollar index hit a fresh 3-month high, which is generally negative for gold prices. The euro is also trading under …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Continue to Rebound Despite Rising Dollar - February 7, 2020
- Gold steady as shares lose ground on fears of virus impact on growth - February 7, 2020
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Rallied Slightly As Support Continues - February 6, 2020