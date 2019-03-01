Gold prices dropped on Friday, as the dollar surged against the yen, and US yields rallied. Both short and long-term US yields moved higher despite a softer than expected US ISM manufacturing report.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Prediction – Prices Drop as the Dollar Surges
Gold prices dropped on Friday, as the dollar surged against the yen, and US yields rallied. Both short and long-term US yields moved higher despite a softer than expected US ISM manufacturing report.