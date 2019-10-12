Gold prices dropped slightly more than 0.6% on Friday as news of a potential trade agreement removed some of the geopolitical premium in the price of the yellow metal. News that there is a potential …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices post lowest finish month to date - October 11, 2019
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Drop as Trade Premium Declines - October 11, 2019
- Could Sonora Gold & Silver Corp.’s (CVE:SOC) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? - October 11, 2019