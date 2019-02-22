Gold prices moved lower on Thursday dropping more than 1%. The catalyst appears to be profit taking. The decline in the price of the yellow metal comes after a stronger than expected jobless …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Drop but Hold Support Following Strong Jobless Claims - February 21, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge up on trade talk hopes, but Fed stance caps gains - February 21, 2019
- Citi in Talks With Treasury Over $1.1 Billion Maduro Gold Deal - February 21, 2019