Gold prices moved lower as a round of profit-taking took prices of the yellow metal back to the open of the week. Gold volatility, as reflected by the Gold VIX moved lower on Friday and was down for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- 3 Gold Stocks to Buy for Rising Precious Metal Prices - April 18, 2020
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Drop on Profit Taking - April 17, 2020
- Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold Markets for Negative Candlestick - April 17, 2020