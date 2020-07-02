Gold Price Prediction – Prices Drop on Strong ADP Payroll Report

Gold prices tumbled on Wednesday following Tuesday’s fresh 8-year highs. Prices tested support near the 10-day moving average at 1,760 and rebounded. Additional support is seen near the 50-day moving …
