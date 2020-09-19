Gold prices moved higher on Friday finishing the week up 2.6% as the dollar moved lower and US yields declined. This week was full of several data points that were mixed. While Housing starts were …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Edge Higher and Close up More than 2.5% for the Week - September 18, 2020
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Tight Trading Ranger Indicates Impending Volatility - September 18, 2020
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue Forming Triangle - September 18, 2020