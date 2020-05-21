Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, attempting to slide above resistance and poised to test higher levels. The dollar moved lower, which helped buoy the yellow metal, but there were little …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Edge Higher as Momentum Turns Positive - May 20, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: Again rejected from $1,752/54 resistance area - May 20, 2020
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Show in Decision - May 20, 2020