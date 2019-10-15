Gold Price Prediction – Prices Edge Higher as Trade Analysis Takes Center-Stage

Gold prices edged higher on Monday, following Friday’s drop which came as investors absorbed the phase one of the US-Chinese trade agreement. The Chinese coverage of a trade agreement was not nearly …
