Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday following the Fed’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged. The Fed said that job gains have been solid, but inflation remains below the Fed’s 2% objective.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Edge Higher Following Fed Decision - January 29, 2020
- Gold demand fell at the end of 2019, but prices set to march higher – GFMS - January 29, 2020
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Traders Will Be Looking for Fed’s Response to Coronavirus Outbreak - January 29, 2020