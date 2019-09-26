Gold Price Prediction – Prices Edge Higher Generating a Dead Cat Bounce

Gold prices edged higher generating a dead cat bounce after tumbling on Wednesday. The dollar continues to rally versus most major currencies, as yields in the US continue to outpace yields in …
