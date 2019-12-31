Gold prices moved higher on Monday and should continue to gain traction as the dollar loses ground The Euro broke out of a 3-month range and tested the August highs. If the dollar continues to ease …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Form Bull Flag in Overbought Territory - December 30, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady, set for best year since 2010 - December 30, 2019
- Gold prices steady, set for best year since 2010 - December 30, 2019