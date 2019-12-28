Gold Price Prediction – Prices Form Doji Day but Trend Remains Positive

Gold prices formed a doji day, nearly unchanged despite a surge in the Euro versus the US dollar. The dollar continued to weaken as US short-term yields moved lower, ahead of a holiday-shortened week.
