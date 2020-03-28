Gold prices lower on Friday and are forming a pendant pattern which is a consolidation that eventually refreshes higher. This follows a large surge in prices earlier in the week. Riskier assets lost …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Prediction – Prices Pause and are Poised to Refresh Higher
Gold prices lower on Friday and are forming a pendant pattern which is a consolidation that eventually refreshes higher. This follows a large surge in prices earlier in the week. Riskier assets lost …