Gold prices rallied and continued to trend higher after breaking out on Friday. U.S. yields bounced back following Friday’s stronger than expected U.S. Jobs report. The greenback continued to chop …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rally as Momentum Turns Positive - November 8, 2021
- Daily Gold News: Monday, Nov. 8 – Gold Remains Above $1,800 Following Friday’s Breakout - November 8, 2021
- Gold hits 2-month peak as dollar shrinks back - November 8, 2021