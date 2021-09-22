Gold prices rebounded but continue to form a bear flag pattern. This pattern is a continuation event that pauses before it refreshes lower. Prices remained below resistance seen near the 10-day moving …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rebound as Dollar Slips - September 22, 2021
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY): Historical Performance And Trend - September 22, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Give Up Early Momentum - September 22, 2021