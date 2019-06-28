Gold prices rebounded on Thursday, ahead of Saturday’s meeting between President Trump and President Xi. Expectations are for the two to agree to restart discussions toward a trade deal. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rebound Follow Soft Claims Data - June 28, 2019
- Indian gold prices to stay high on US-Iran tensions, Brexit fears - June 28, 2019
- Gold Prices Rise Before US-China Trade Talks - June 28, 2019