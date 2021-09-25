Gold prices moved higher on Friday, despite a stable dollar and rising yields. The greenback was able to gain traction as yields surged higher in the wake of the Fed’s commentary. Despite softer than …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rebound Slightly Despite Rising Yields - September 24, 2021
- Gold Trades to a Critical Price Support Level this Week - September 24, 2021
- Gold Miners Have Catching Up to Do: An ETF to Play the Weakness - September 24, 2021