Gold prices moved higher on Friday following a softer than expected US payroll report. The dollar eased slightly as US yields moved down. For the week gold prices increased by approximately 0.6%. This …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rise and Finish a Volatile Week in the Black - January 10, 2020
- Investors Stick to Their Guns on Gold to Reap Last-Minute Payoff - January 10, 2020
- Gold futures tally a third weekly rise - January 10, 2020