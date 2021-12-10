Gold prices moved higher on dollar weakness. Support is seen near the 10-day moving average at 1,775. Additional support on the yellow metal is seen near the September lows at 1,721. Resistance is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rise as Yields Drop Following CPI - December 10, 2021
- Gold Prices Surges Globally, As US Inflation Rate Rises 40 Years High - December 10, 2021
- Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue to Go Sideways - December 10, 2021