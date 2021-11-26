Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rise on Risk of Session

Gold prices edged higher as the yellow metal benefited from safe-haven status. Riskier assets took it on the chin as concerns of a new South African COVID-19 strain hammered stocks globally. The …
