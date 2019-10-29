Gold Price Prediction – Prices Slide Ahead of Fed Decision

Gold prices moved lower on Tuesday, ahead of the Fed’s two-day monetary policy meeting which ends on Wednesday. Expectations are for the Fed to reduce their overnight lending rate by 25 basis points.
