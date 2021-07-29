Gold prices edged lower following the decision by the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged. Their move was widely expected. The Fed said there was progress but seem to be willing to use …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Prediction – Prices Slip as Dollar Gains Following Fed Decision
Gold prices edged lower following the decision by the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged. Their move was widely expected. The Fed said there was progress but seem to be willing to use …