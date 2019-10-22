Gold Price Prediction – Prices Slip as Yields Rise Buoying the Greenback

Gold prices moved lower on Monday as US yields moved higher across the interest rate curve, which helped buoy the greenback. The rise in the value of the US dollar paved the way for lower gold prices.
