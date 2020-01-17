Gold prices edged lower on Thursday, following an in-line Retail Sales report which showed a stronger than expected control group reading. US yields moved higher, which allowed the US dollar to rise, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Slip Following Solid US Retail Sales - January 16, 2020
- Gold prices finish lower as some upbeat economic data dull haven demand - January 16, 2020
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Strong US Economic Data Sinks Gold - January 16, 2020