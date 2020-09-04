Gold Price Prediction – Prices Slip on Strong Jobless Claims Report

Gold prices moved lower as the dollar rebounded as riskier assets came under pressure. The dollar was buoyed following a better than expected US jobless claims report. This comes ahead of Friday US …
