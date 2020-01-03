Gold Price Prediction – Prices Surge Following US Attack on Iranian General

Gold prices surged on Friday following President Trump’s decision to order an airstrike that killed a powerful Iranian military leader. The preemptive action put pressure on riskier assets as Tehran …
