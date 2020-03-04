Gold prices surged higher on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve surprised market participants with a 50-basis point interest rate cut. The Fed has not performed an inter-meeting cut since 2008 during the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Surge on Surprise Fed Rate Cut - March 4, 2020
- Silver Backwardation Returns – Gold And Silver Market Report, March 2 - March 4, 2020
- Gold extends gains as coronavirus prompts Fed rate cut - March 3, 2020