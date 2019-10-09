Gold Price Prediction – Prices Trade Sideways, as Momentum Stalls

Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday as the dollar moved higher and US yields climbed. Geopolitical risk was on trader’s minds as Press reports confirm that Turkish troops have begun crossing …
