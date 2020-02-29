Gold prices were hammered on Friday as a crowded trade lost many weak longs. Prices sliced through short term support levels, despite declining US yields but a steady dollar. Generally, gold prices …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Tumble as Momentum Turns Negative - February 28, 2020
- Gold Price Forecast – Why Are Gold Prices Crashing with Stocks? - February 28, 2020
- Why Gold Stocks Are Plunging Today - February 28, 2020