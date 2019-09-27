Gold prices rebounded from session lows, as a risk on day turned into a risk-off day, after the Trump administration announced that they were considering reducing investment into China. The White …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold ends lower for the week, but holds above key $1,500 mark - September 27, 2019
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Whipsaw as White House Calls for Lower Investment in China - September 27, 2019
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold markets break down towards major support - September 27, 2019