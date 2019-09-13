Gold prices whipsawed for a second consecutive trading session as indecision became the theme of the day. US yields surged higher, but the greenback was unable to gain traction as yields in Europe …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Whipsaw Following Stronger US Retail Sales - September 13, 2019
- Gold ends lower, suffers a weekly loss as bond yields rise - September 13, 2019
- Gold retreats, on track for a weekly loss as bond yields rise - September 13, 2019