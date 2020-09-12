Gold is in the middle of a downtrend as far as the RSI is concerned. XAU/USD has the potential breakout to highs above 2,000. The world’s precious metal has been trading a lower …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Prediction: XAU on the cusp of a triangle breakout to 2,000 - September 12, 2020
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over $1954.80, Weakens Under $1936.00 - September 12, 2020
- Forget the gold price rise! I’d buy crashing UK shares today to get rich and retire early - September 12, 2020