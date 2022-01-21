SMA is about to cross below the 200-day SMA, a bearish sign. Fears of the Fed open the door to an increase in yields, adverse for gold. XAU/USD has room to gradually decline all the way to $1,752.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Prediction: XAU/USD Death Cross pattern emerging, what it means, levels to watch - January 21, 2022
- Gold prices finally rise amid Wall Street turbulence and inflationary pressures - January 21, 2022
- Gold, Silver Prices Today: Yellow metal rises Rs 29 on global cues; silver jumps Rs 634 - January 21, 2022